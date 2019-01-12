Third car crash at Grants Pass home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A family of three was shaken up Thursday night after a pickup truck crashed into a tree just narrowly missing their home.
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Cloverlawn drive around 5:15 p.m.
The family who lives at the home told NBC5 News this is the third time a car has ended up on their property and they’re concerned for their safety.
“The homeowner had stated that he was outside and had heard the car coming down the hill and heard the crash into the tree into his front yard,” said Lt. Tommy Gulino, Rural Metro Fire.
Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition when leaving the scene.
“The homeowner of the house that they had wrecked into the yard of had assisted the patients out of the vehicle,” said Lt. Gulino.
Just a few years ago, a minivan flipped and just barely missed the home.
“Not sure why that area continues to have a high risk of being hit but it’s a pretty straight area of Cloverlawn with a couple of bumps in the road. I think people like to go a little fast in that area,” said Lt. Gulino.
The homeowner said he’s concerned for his family’s safety as his son’s room is closest to the road.
He said he’s planning to put up barriers to help protect it.
Rural Metro Fire said speeding may have played a contributing factor and they’re reminding drivers to slow down.
“Anytime you are driving, just pay attention to the road and stay safe,” said Lt. Gulino.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the cause of the crash.
