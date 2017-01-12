Grants Pass coffee stand robbed at gunpoint

Grants Pass, Ore. – A Grants Pass coffee stand was robbed at gunpoint Thursday—and the suspect made off with an employee’s vehicle.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said dispatchers received a 911 call from employees of the NE 6th Street Human Bean around 7:30 a.m.
An employee said a man just robbed the stand at gun-point. After the suspect got cash from the employees he demanded the keys to one employee’s care. She complied, and the suspect drove off in the employee’s car.
Police describe the stolen car as a black 2008 Mazda four-door sedan with Oregon plate 606 CYN.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5’5” to 5’8”, 35-45 years old with a thin build.
GPDPS said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the vehicle or suspect, call police.