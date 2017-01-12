Medford School District announces tentative snow day plan

Medford, Ore.- A record breaking winter storm has left local school districts scrambling to make up snow days. Medford’s school district announced its proposal Thursday.
In order to provide a full instructional year for students, Medford School District announced it will make changes to the end of the first semester immediately. Other changes will be proposed to the Board of Education and two bargaining units and will be finalized by Jan. 23, 2017.
“We want to ensure our kids are receiving maximized educational opportunities; adding four full days back to the calendar will allow us to do that,” said Superintendent Brian Shumate. “Three of the days will occur prior to state assessments and advance placement testing. We believe this will be beneficial for students academically.”
Under the proposed calendar, the school year will only be extended by one day.
The immediate change will move the end of the first semester from Jan. 26, 2017 to Feb. 2, 2017. The change means students will attend school on Jan. 27, 2017 and will not attend school on Feb. 3, 2017. Graduation will occur as scheduled.
The proposed changes to be decided on by Jan. 23, 2017 include students attending classes on the following dates:
- President’s Day, February 20
- Conference Day, March 13
- Grading Day, April 14
- Snow Make-Up Day, June 15
“We know that school closures and calendar changes can be challenging and we hope to create a solution that improves student achievement with the least disruption to students, staff, and families,” said Dr. Shumate.