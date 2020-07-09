Oregon Liquor Control Commission continues inspections

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is investigating hundreds of bars and restaurants to see how well they’re enforcing social distancing and face coverings.
The OLCC says it has found multiple cases of customers ignoring guidelines throughout the state… Including Josephine County.
It says 800 bars and restaurants have been inspected.
One Medford bar tells us it began making changes months ago… But enforcing the guidelines isn’t always easy.
“Sometimes it takes a gentle reminder from the bartender… People are pretty good about putting masks on before they come in. Sometimes in between drinks when they come order the next round we have to remind them,” says Cory Maukonen, owner of the Copper Plank in Medford.
Maukonen says he’s grateful his customers have been helping keep it a comfortable place to visit.