2nd Annual Asante Walk for Hope

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante hosted a mile and a half walk at second annual Walk for Hope, commemorating people who have cancer or have died of cancer.

It all happened at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center campus in east Medford.

Participants were able to walk at their own pace all the way until the finish line. There there was live music, food and games for everyone to enjoy. For many it’s also a time to celebrate local caregivers at Asante.

Christian Gold Stagg, from the Asante Foundation, said “Every single one of us, we know someone, we love someone, or we are someone living with cancer. This is an illness that touches many people. And we have really great care close to home at Asante.”

