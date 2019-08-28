Grants Pass fugitives arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Two fugitives from Grants Pass were arrested in Las Vegas.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said that between 2013 and 2014, Michael Christopher Hardy and his girlfriend, Debra “Cox” Hardy, allegedly defrauded at least 15 people in southwestern Oregon.
A total estimate of the victims’ loss exceeds $100,000.
Michael and Debra were indicted by a Josephine County Grand Jury in 2014, but they left Grants Pass before they could be arrested.
They remained fugitives for several years until August 13, 2019, when Michael Hardy was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’s currently fighting extradition back to Oregon, GPDPS said.
Debra was arrested on similar charges and contacted by Grants Pass investigators on August 24. She is also reportedly fighting extradition.