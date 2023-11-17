Grants Pass funding warming shelter

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass City Council was setting aside nearly $70,000 to fund a warming shelter this winter.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act and was originally designated for public infrastructure.

The council voted four to three in favor of transferring the funds, with some counselors arguing they should still be used for infrastructure.

Grants Pass Mayor Sara Bristol says they’re still looking for a partner to organize the shelter effort.

“I do know of at least one group in the community that’s actively working towards potentially providing a winter warming shelter. So I think there’s some interest out there in the community,” said Mayor Bristol.

Bristol says the city had $25,000 in funding for their warming shelter last year well under the $65,000 this winter.

She says organizations will submit their proposals for how to use the funding soon.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.