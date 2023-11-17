100+ Pounds of Fentanyl in Traffic Stop in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A drug trafficker facing federal charges after he was caught by Southern Oregon law enforcement recently.

Police say the suspect was transporting more than 100 pounds of fentanyl.

It happened on Highway 97 near Collier Memorial State Park last week. Police found 117 pounds of fentanyl and a semi automatic pistol.

The suspect 20-year-old Jothan Paul Barrios-Chable from Portland has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

