State Representative Wallan to Seek Reelection in 2024

SOUTHERN OREGON – Medford State Representative Kim Wallan announced Thursday she will seek reelection next year.

The Republican was first elected to the legislature in 2018.

In this year’s session, she served as vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee and was involved in other committees like the Joint Committee on Semiconductors.

Representative Wallen said in a statement that Measure 110 was a grave misstep, and said we need to, “help people stop using hard drugs by implementing real accountability when they refuse treatment.”

