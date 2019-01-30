Grants Pass man arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass say they arrested a man for allegedly possessing child porn.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on January 29, a family member of 25-year-old Jonathan Martin Pickle reported finding explicit images of children on Pickle’s cell phone.
According to investigators, they found several photos downloaded from the internet of children involved in sexually explicit conduct.
Pickle was arrested near his home and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on six felony counts of encouraging child sex abuse.