Grants Pass man cleans up skate park after vandalism

Grants Pass, Ore. — A Grants Pass man’s Facebook video is attracting thousands of viewers. His message – he’s sick of people vandalizing the local skate park.
Jonathan Dowdy was a born and raised in Grants Pass. He said he grew up skateboarding at the community skate park – but when he saw how dirty the park had gotten, he decided to buy some graffiti remover and clean it up with his three-year-old son.
Dowdy posted a video about the issue on Facebook. It’s already been viewed thousands of times.
“It’s a huge thing for me, it’s kind of like my release, my away from work, I come here to skate and have a good time with my friends, enjoy, learn, have community involvement and to see my kids grow up in a good community around here,” Dowdy said.
Dowdy also went to the skate park in Gold Hill Thursday to do some clean up, but he said it was free of trash and graffiti. He said even the Grants Pass skate park property is cleaner than it has been – so maybe the video is working.