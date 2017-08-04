Home
Ashland considered top retirement destination

Ashland, Ore. — The City of Ashland is adding another accolade to draw visitors.

According to the ‘Where to Retire’ magazine, it’s been selected as a top retirement destination.

One couple visiting Ashland Thursday says they drove up five hours from Northern California to spend two days in Ashland.

They agree it would be a great place to retire.

“Temperate climate and it’s so beautiful in fall… and the fact that they have four seasons I think is attractive,” Ashland tourist Kathy Nolan said.

The editor of ‘Where to Retire’ magazine says Ashland makes walking easy and convenient with pedestrian-friendly sidewalks and miles of trails to explore.

