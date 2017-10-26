Grants Pass man hospitalized after egging

Grants Pass, Ore. — A Grants Pass father said he was walking with his two young daughters Wednesday night, when he was hit with an egg. The prank left him bloody and bruised. Now, he’s using this event to warn others and hopefully, get the people that did this off the street.
NBC5 News wants to warn you — you may find the images in the video disturbing.
“I’m pushing them and then all I see is headlights and someone go, “Whoo,” like scream, and then I got hit by something and then it hurt really bad and then I go to touch my eye and all I see is blood,” said victim Jesse Hlavinka. He’s looking for answers and justice.
“Straight to the eye. They took off. I was going on willow towards redwood avenue and they just kept going on willow the opposite direction,” he said.
After he says he was assaulted by a drive-by ‘egging.’
“I can’t see, and then I’m like – I was carrying my daughter at the time, I didn’t want to drop her and I didn’t drop her. So I set her down and when I realized what it was I see eggshell and I was like – man, I was hit with an egg,” he said.
He took his kids home.
“I just really can’t believe it… I just, yeah,” he said.
And saw just how bad his injury was.
“I realized that with how much eggshell and how bad it really was and I went to the hospital,” he said.
While he’s left coping with the pain, he’s just glad the person who hit him, didn’t hurt his little girl.
“I’m glad it hit me because if it would’ve just been a foot over, that would’ve been my daughter,” he said.
His daughter, Pavin, is barely two years old.
“Who thinks that someone would see somebody pushing a stroller and carrying a child then think that it’s a good idea to throw a (censored) egg or throw anything,” he said.
Hlavinka’s been talking to police, he said all he wants is for the people who threw the egg to be held responsible.
“That person has got some issues. They need to know that what they did was wrong,” he said.
But giving police a description has been difficult.
“I like tried to look back and all I saw was taillights,” he said.
The whole event has made the father of three rethink the level of safety in the area for his kids.
“When I was that age, you didn’t have to worry about stuff like that,” he said.
And with Halloween coming up, he’s concerned about other kids’ safety as well – making a final plea to the community.
“Everyone just be really cautious because I had no idea. I was walking with my kids. Just be safe,” he said.
Law enforcement is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.