Grants Pass PD K9 ‘Match’ tracks down fentanyl-laced heroin

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass police K9 continues to help get potentially dangerous drugs off the street.

Drug detection dog “Match” was welcomed to the Grants Pass Police Department in late 2017. Since then, the German Shorthaired Pointer and his handler, Officer George Gasperson, led to multiple seizures of drugs and several arrests.

GPSD said during the last week, Match helped find nearly a half-pound of heroin during two separate traffic stops. In each case, officers detected fentanyl in the heroin.

Police said if you know of any illicit narcotics-related activity, call your local law enforcement agency.

With fentanyl becoming more and more common in the Rogue Valley, it’s never been more important to have Narcan kits available. If you live in Jackson, Josephine, or Klamath County, you can visit http://www.maxsmission.org for a free lifesaving naloxone kit.