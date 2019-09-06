Grants Pass pursuit ends in arrests

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people were arrested after a police chase in Grants Pass.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy tried to pull over a green Dodge pickup truck on Williams Highway near Jaynes Drive south of Grants Pass.
The truck didn’t stop and continued on toward the city at a high rate of speed.
Deputies tried to slow the vehicle with spike strips, but they were unsuccessful. They stopped following the pickup truck as it approached city limits.
Grants Pass officers saw the vehicle traveling through the city, but they lost sight of it when it merged onto Interstate 5.
As the vehicle traveled northbound, deputies were waiting with spike strips at the Hugo. However, the pickup apparently evaded the strips and exited the freeway. It continued on Monument Drive with deputies in pursuit until a successful spike strip deployment flattened the vehicle’s tires.
However, the vehicle continued, getting back onto I-5 and heading into Grants Pass. It finally came to a stop in the 1900 block0 6th Street just south of Exit 58.
The driver got out of the pickup truck and tried to run, but he was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Daniel James Jones, the driver, was arrested for numerous charges including reckless driving, attempting to elude police, reckless endangering DUII, and unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine.
Jones’ passenger, Misty Jo Tooker, was arrested for a probation violation.