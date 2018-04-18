Grants Pass stabbing suspect arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A woman is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a man in the thigh.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on the afternoon of April 17, they responded to the 1800 block of NW 6th Street for a reported stabbing.
According to police, a 40-year-old man was found at the scene with a “substantial stab injury to his right leg.”
The victim was taken to the hospital and to be treated for the non-life threatening injury.
Police identified the stabbing suspect as 37-year-old Navira Eleanor Smith. She fled the scene and started breaking windows at several nearby businesses.
Once she was located, Smith initially refused to comply with officer commands. A Taser was deployed by officers and Smith eventually complied and was taken into custody without further incident.
GPDPS said Smith was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. More charges are expected to be filed against Smith.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call GPSPS at 541-450-6345.