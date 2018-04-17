Home
Ashland approves funding for new officers

ASHLAND, Ore. — The city of Ashland is looking to generate funding for two full-time officers.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council decided to increase a public safety support fee from 50 cents up to $1.50, an idea that counselors struggled with.

“We can’t afford more than this right now. If we have to keep going back to the residents — I just can’t do that,” said Councilor Dennis Slattery in opposition to the fee increase.

A plan to increase the transient occupancy tax to 10 percent was also approved. A third option for a live entertainment tax was scrapped.

The transient occupancy tax increase will be voted on at a future meeting.

