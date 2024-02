KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is receiving about $13,000 worth of grants.

According to KCSO, the funds come from ODOT as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The grants will be used to increase traffic enforcement with a focus on distracted driving, DUII’s, safety belts, pedestrian safety, and speed enforcement.

