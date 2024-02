MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford-based Asante opened its new $455 million patient pavilion this week.

According to a Facebook post, the health system’s new addition is five years in the making and officially opened on Monday.

Asante says the new 323,000-square-foot facility expands critical care, enhances surgical services, and includes the new Olsrud Family Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

