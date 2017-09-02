Greensprings Hwy. reopens after slide repair

Ashland, Ore. – Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, the Greensprings Highway (Oregon 66) was reopened after a month long closure.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the road was closed so crews could repair a decades old on-going slide at milepost 12, ominously dubbed “The Crack of Doom.”
This past winter and spring, the slide became unstable and costly to maintain, bringing concerns the entire highway could slide away.
The highway was closed on August 3 for the $700,000 repair.
It turned out to be an extensive operation with a full excavation of the highway measuring 350 feet in length and 15-20 feet deep, according to ODOT.
The detour around the closure using Dead Indian Memorial Road is now lifted.