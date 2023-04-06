Groundbreaking for two new affordable housing complexes

MEDFORD, Ore.–Two new low-income housing complexes are under construction in Medford.

Orchard Meadows near South Medford High School and Prescott Gardens near North Medford High School.

Each complex will have 96 units and include one, two and three bedroom units.

The Housing Authority of Jackson County is overseeing both projects.

It hopes to build more affordable housing in the near future, as the area needs it.

Director of Real Estate Development Ryan Haynes said, “there’s certainly a large demand for affordable housing all throughout the rogue valley and we’re hoping that the 196 units that we’re adding to the inventory in the community does make a difference.”

Haynes said state land use laws have made it difficult to build affordable housing in the area.

He said the laws tend to drive up the cost of construction, resulting in higher rent.

