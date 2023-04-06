OSAA won’t issue additional punishment for NMHS–Willamette brawl

MEDFORD, Ore.– OSAA ruled to not take any more disciplinary action after a fight between the North Medford and Willamette boys basketball teams.

The fight happened on February 24th during North Medford’s last game of the season.

The Black Tornado were leading the game in the 3rd quarter, when sources tell us a shoving match between opposing players, escalated into a fight.

After huddling up, the referees called the game off, ruling it a ‘no-contest’ and no one got credit for the win.

OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said its board was satisfied with the punishment that was already handed out, which included ejections and fines.

The Medford School District released a statement:

“In the Medford School District, we take the safety of all students, staff, and visitors seriously. Anytime students exhibit aggressive behavior at school or during a school sponsored event, we investigate and issue appropriate disciplinary action. In this situation, a number of students did receive disciplinary action of varying levels. In order to protect the privacy of our students, we cannot comment specifically on what disciplinary action was issued.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.