Growth of Lava Fire slows to a crawl

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – There has been no significant growth of the Lava Fire over the last few days.
The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported on Thursday, June 24 near the community of Weed.
The fire was kept to below 2,000 acres in size the weekend after it started. However, the fire grew rapidly in the following days. By Thursday, June 8, the fire was estimated to be 25,003 acres in size. The next day, the fire grew by only about 150 acres.
Evacuation orders for Lake Shastina and Carrick were downgraded on June 1. However, several areas remained under evacuation order until July 4, when all remaining orders were downgraded to warnings. Finally, on July 7, evacuation warnings were rescinded.
70% of the Lava Fire was contained as it burns up the slope of Mt. Shasta.
23 structures were destroyed by the fire. 14 of those were homes. There are no structures still threatened.
With continued mop-up operations, fire managers expect the fire to be completely contained by Monday, July 12.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF