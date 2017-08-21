Guam remains in “state of normalcy” following N. Korean threats

Tokyo, Japan – All is quiet in the seas around Guam despite recent threats by North Korea to send missiles their way.
Guam’s lieutenant governor said there have been no threat alerts in the U.S. territory and major naval base.
“For the entire time that the media has been talking about this issue, not once was there a threat alert. Up to today we remain in the state of normalcy,” said Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio. “The Chief of Staff for U.S. President Donald Trump and President Trump himself have called the Guam Governor Eddie Calvo, and told him that the white house is closely watching North Korea and that people on guam have nothing to worry about that we are all well-protected.”
Earlier this month, Mr. Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with “fire and fury.”
North Korea, for its part, threatened to launch missiles toward the American territory of Guam before its leader Kim Jong Un backed off, saying he would first watch how Washington acts before going ahead with the missile launch plans.