Guily plea entered in Capital Gazette shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (NBC) – The man charged in the 2018 Capital Gazette mass shooting has decided to plead guilty.
Jarrod Ramos killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis last June.
He initially pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to 23 charges, including 5 counts of first-degree murder.
During a pretrial hearing Monday, Ramos’ attorney announced he would plead guilty, but not criminally responsible by reason of insanity, to all counts in the indictment.
Ramos’ will skip the first phase of the trial that would have determined guilt and move to the second phase of determining whether he is criminally responsible.
The judge still needs to accept the guilty pleas to make them official.
Jury selection was set to start Wednesday.