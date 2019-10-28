Family continues to search for missing teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – The search continues for a missing 16-year-old foster boy from Clackamas County after more than two weeks since his disappearance. Doug Faoa’s family isn’t giving up hope for answers, and hope that he’s safe. “I just want him found; I want him home,” said Carol Palmer, Faoa’s foster mother of almost three years. Palmer, and his older biological sister, Merlanda Faoa, took their search to Waterfront Park and Saturday Market in Portland Saturday afternoon.
