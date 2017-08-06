Hanley Farm hosts benefit music festival

Central Point, Ore.- A historic Central Point farm was the location for a music festival to help benefit a local group.
Hanley Farm, which was donated to the Southern Oregon Historical Society, held a small festival from noon to 8 p.m. as a way to help raise money for the farm. Attendants were welcomed with food, beverages and a line up of live bands from around the region.
Alice Mullaly, a volunteer with the society and the coordinator of this event said that the society used to be publicly funded but has since lost funding and must rely on its volunteers and the support of the community to maintain historical sites in the area.
“Now we are purely volunteer, and we need money to do things like the water tower needs to be painted and there’s always infrastructure things, ” said Mullaly.
The society hopes to continue events like this to help bring entertainment to the community and maintain Southern Oregon’s historic sites.