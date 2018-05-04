Hawaii volcano erupting forces evacuations

LEILANI ESTATES, HI. (CNN) – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting and it’s causing lava to shoot up from the ground.
Mandatory evacuations are underway for the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens communities.
The eruption started late Thursday afternoon.
New ground cracks had been reported earlier along with white-hot vapor and blue fume.
Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.
It’s located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Nearly 15,000 acres of the park are closed off due to “the possibility of a new eruption and unstable geologic activity.”