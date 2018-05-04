Nearly 5,000 marijuana plants found at illegal California grow site

BURSON, Calif. – Police raided an illegal marijuana grow operation in California and seized thousands of plants.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, they served a search warrant at a semi-rural residence on the outskirts of Burson, California on May 3.
On the five-acre property, investigators found a number of cargo containers converted into indoor marijuana grows.
Industrial generators were on site in order to provide power for many of the grow rooms. These generators were surrounded by insulated and padded structures, likely to mitigate the sound of running machinery.
While the single residence at the site didn’t contain any marijuana, the entire front yard had several thousand marijuana plants growing in pots.
The sheriff’s office said a total of 4,834 marijuana plants were eradicated. Three people were arrested for illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and criminal conspiracy.
The suspects were identified as 58-year-old Yi Lin from New Jersey, 57-year-old Ni Kong from New York and 51-year-old Ni Shao from Seattle. Shao, an illegal immigrant who was previously deported from the United States, had an active warrant out for his arrest for burglary out of Newport Beach, California.