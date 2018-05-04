Home
Washington school bets on bats vs. guns

DAYTON, Wash. (KING) – A Washington school district is arming its teachers with tee-ball bats to take out an active shooter.

“Under stress, almost everyone can swing a stick,” said John Ladines, owner of Force Dynamics.

Ladines spent an afternoon last week in the Dayton School District letting teachers swing away at him after he walked into their rooms.

He says by blocking the entryway of the class with desks, the shooter will be distracted when they walk in, making them vulnerable.

“We’re looking at that very small window of opportunity,” said Ladines, “Law enforcement calls it the fatal funnel. They don’t know what’s on the other side of the door.”

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he’d rather see teachers have bats than handguns, but believes security decisions are best left up to local districts.

