Hawthorne Park reportedly calmer after improvements

Central Point, Ore. — Hawthorne Park has seen improvements lately and according to those at the Medford Police Department, it’s safer.
Over the course of the past year, Hawthorne Park has seen several improvements, including splash pads and a fitness center. The area is no stranger to crime, which is why the city decided to make the additions. It hoped attracting families would push out criminals to a different area. Though crimes still occur, MPD said the area has calmed down somewhat.
“I feel that we’re down. I think that the improvements have definitely helped us kind of detour the crime a different direction so I think it’s a good thing and we just want people to be safe when they’re down there,” said Lieutenant Justin Ivens, Medford Police Department.
MPD said officers check on the park throughout the day. They perform similar checks in Alba Park in downtown.