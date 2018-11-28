Health advisory for part of Upper Klamath Lake lifted

UPPER KLAMATH LAKE, Ore. – A health advisory issued this past summer warning about dangerous toxins in Upper Klamath Lake has been lifted.
The Oregon Health said on August 3, a portion of the lake tested positive for harmful cyanotoxins produced by algae.
On November 27, OHA announced the affected portion of the lake off Highway 150 about 15 miles west of Klamath Falls was finally below the recreational guideline for human exposure. However, the current levels can still present a danger for dogs.
OHA said conditions can change, so people should always be aware of their surroundings before entering a body of water. If the water appears foamy, scummy or discolored, you should avoid activities where you could contact the water.
For information about recreational advisories, contact the Oregon Public Health toll-free information line at 877-290-6767 or visit the Harmful Algae Blooms website at http://healthoregon.org/hab and select “Algae Bloom Advisories.”