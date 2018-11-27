Thousands of migrants remain at the U.S.-Mexico border

TIJUANA, Mexico – Migrants stuck at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana are getting more and more restless with thousands staying in shelters or camping out. They’re getting discouraged about their chances of entering the United States.
Following Sunday’s failed rush to the border, some are looking to stay in Mexico or even return home.
There is growing frustration and growing desperation as the migrant caravan leaves shelters overflowing as thousands more arrive.
One already shelters about 5,000 people, and many of them shaken up about what happened on Sunday.
In fact, NBC News reports that over 80 people have volunteered to self-deport and about 100 people were deported after those skirmishes on the U.S.-Mexico border. What we’re hearing over and over again are migrants that say they thought it was going to be a lot easier to cross into the United States. They were under the impression that they would all be given access to humanitarian visas similar to the ones that are offered here in Mexico.
Now many of them are talking about the possibility of returning back to Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador. And so we have seen some tents go up, some groups here in Mexico facilitating that.
Basically, people can go up to those tents and ask to be sent back to their country.
However, there are still thousands here that are trying to decide what to do next.