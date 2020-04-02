Klamath Falls OIT employee tests positive for COVID-19

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An Oregon Tech employee has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
On April 2, OIT President Nagi Naganathan sent the following memo to students, faculty and staff:
I am reaching out to let you know that Oregon Tech today learned that a Klamath Falls employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second reported case for Oregon Tech; the first was at Portland Metro campus and we learned of that one yesterday and send out notification to the campus last night.
Because of social distancing measures already in place and non-essential employees working from home, the Klamath Falls employee has not been on campus since March 9, and is quarantined at home and doing well. The university is working with Klamath County public health officials to assist the county in its standard case investigation processes. Klamath County will lead the follow up process. Although the identity of the patient will remain undisclosed to the public to protect their privacy, Oregon Tech officials will be cooperating with the Public Health investigation to expedite notification to those who may have been exposed.
If you are directly contacted by the Public Health Division, it does not necessarily mean that you have contracted COVID-19. It may simply mean that you could have interacted with the patient at some point within the last two weeks, and may be at risk for developing symptoms. If you are a student, as soon as you can, call the Integrated Student Health Center (ISHC) at 541-885-1800 to let them know that the Public Health Division has reached out to you. ISHC is available to provide counseling by phone or video conferencing to support you in this situation. If you are an employee, you are not required to inform Oregon Tech that you have been contacted by the Public Health Division, but can call ISHC to notify them, as well, if you choose. You can also contact the Employee Assistance Program for support at 800-433-2320. Please know that we are here to help so reach out if you have any questions or concerns in any area.
We remain committed to the well-being and safety of the Oregon Tech community, and encourage each of you to continue doing your part to reduce the likelihood of further transmission of this virus. We will continue to communicate as new or updated information is available.
Should you have questions, please visit the Oregon Tech COVID-19 website, which is updated daily (https://www.oit.edu/coronavirus), or contact Dr. Erin Foley at [email protected].