Heat wave expected to put strain on power grid

Portland, Ore. – Forecasts are calling for record-breaking heat across Oregon during the next few days, and that’s expected to put a strain on the power grid.
Portland General Electric said extreme heat during extended periods puts extra stress on electrical equipment, including lines and transformers. Failure of these components can lead to power outages.
To help reduce strain on the grid, Pacific Power said there are a few things you can do.
- Close blinds and drapes during the day, especially on south-facing windows
- Use heat producing appliances (ovens, stoves, dishwashers, dryers, etc.) during the early morning or late evening.
- Use a grill or microwave oven to heat your food.
- Set your thermostat higher when you’re not at home.
In case your power does go out, PGE said to keep frozen one-quart plastic storage bags in your freezer to help keep food cold.
They say to have some extra ready-to-eat items that don’t require cooking.
If you rely on electricity to pump water, have some extra bottled water on hand.
PGE also encourages citizens to check on neighbors or relatives who may have trouble coping with the heat when the power is out.