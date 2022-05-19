Helicopter crashes in Lake County

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, Ore. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said there was a helicopter crash at the Christmas Valley Airport.

The sheriff’s office reported four AirLink crew members were landing to pick up a patient before crashing just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All four of them were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, but no deaths are reported at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are both taking the lead on this investigation.

No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.