Hemp drying barn in Medford goes up in flames

MEDFORD, Ore. — A barn full of drying hemp went up in flames Sunday morning.
It happened on the 4300 block of Royal Crest road in Medford around 6:45 a.m.
Fire District Five said employees saw the flames and called 911. When firefighters arrived, the structure had completely collapsed but they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home on the property.
About 3,000 pounds of hemp were burned, according to firefighters. Neighbors tell NBC5 News the flames were visible for miles.
“I saw a flame, and the closer I got, the bigger it got, and I realized its an engulfed structure. I was surprised. It burned it to the ground,” Les Connell, Medford resident said.
“Most of the damage is complete, so we’re having a hard time investigating what started it,” FD5 Captain Steve Maziarski said.
This is the third structure fire related to hemp production in the region.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
