Local agencies participating in Speed Awareness Month

MEDFORD, Ore. – March is Speed Awareness Month and many local police agencies are collaborating to spread the word and closely monitor the roads.

Agencies include OSP, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police and more. The agencies are spreading awareness of the dangers of speeding. It is all funded by ODOT and NHTSA who say that in 2021, over 12,000 people died nationwide from speeding.

Speeding causes people to lose control of their vehicles and can increase the risk of injury or death. OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy said in a statement,

“Speed is a significant factor when it comes to crash dynamics. The energy difference 10 miles per hour makes during a collision can mean the difference between minor injuries and serious injuries or fatal injuries. Our troopers patrol the roadways to keep speeds down so that in the event of a crash… The impact is minimized to those involved.”

Agencies on the coast are also participating this month.

