Heroes of El Paso, Dayton shootings honored

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – On Monday, President Trump honored police officers and civilians who responded to mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas last month.
The president presented the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to six Dayton police officers who engaged and killed the shooter on August 4th.
Despite their quick action, nine people were killed and 27 more were injured during the shooting.
Also honored, five civilians who unselfishly took heroic steps to stop a shooter at a Walmart in El Paso on August 3rd. 22 people were killed and 24 others were injured in that shooting.
Monday, President Trump called all eleven recipients heroes. “These 11 individuals answered the call,” he stated. “They stared down evil. They put love of neighbor above life itself and we are blessed by their courage. We are honored by their presences. We are overwhelmed by their example and we are forever inspired by the goodness of their hearts. By the grace of their souls and they enduring greatness of their deeds. To every one of the heroes we recognize today, thank you and God bless you all. Thank you very much.”
Attorney General William Barr said during the award ceremony, “For people out in Dayton that night, these officers were the thin blue line between life and death. The actions of these six officers show that while that line may be thin, it is very strong.”