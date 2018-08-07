HGTV buys the “Brady Bunch” house

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The winning bidder of “Brady Bunch’ house is HGTV.
Former NSYNC member Lance Bass initially thought his offer on the house from the 1970’s TV series was the winning one.
But, Bass later learned his offer had been rejected for a more lucrative bid from an unidentified corporate buyer.
Tuesday morning it was revealed HGTV is the new owner of the North Hollywood, California home.
The chief executive officer of HGTV’s parent company Discovery made the announcement during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.
CEO David Zaslav says they plan to restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can.
He said, “We’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”
As for the sale price, it hasn’t been announced yet. It was listed just under $2 million.