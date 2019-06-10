High winds eyed in Texas crane collapse

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) – In Dallas Sunday, a massive construction crane came crashing down on a five-story apartment complex, killing one woman and injuring five others.
One witness says the crane cut through the apartment building below “like a knife through butter.”
High winds are the prime suspect in the deadly crane collapse in downtown Dallas.
Severe thunderstorms in the area Sunday afternoon spawned wind gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour.
The crane from a building under construction nearby sliced through an occupied five-story apartment complex and crashed down on a concrete parking garage, pancaking cars on top of each other.
Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said, “Every single level of the parking garage, in part, has collapsed.”
In one apartment, emergency responders discovered a critically-injured woman who later died.
Search dogs were deployed to sections of the building that were too unstable for rescuers.
The crane company tells NBC News it is sending crews to investigate and is fully cooperating with authorities.
Despite the catastrophic damage officials believe everyone inside the 468-unit complex has now safely been evacuated.
Power and water to the entire complex remain shut off so even residents in units that weren’t damaged have not been allowed to go back home.
At last check, two of the five injured remain in critical condition.