Highway 101 remains closed due to landslide

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A landslide north of Brookings is still causing the closure of Highway 101.
Now, people are starting to visit the scene of the slide. However, they’re asked to be patient and stay out of the work zone as crews try to get Highway 101.
Tidewater Contractors Incorporated started removing mud and debris from the slide area over the weekend and is now building ramps from the highway down to the shifted roadway below.
ODOT says the plan is to get one lane open as soon as possible with alternating traffic with flaggers. Then, within a few weeks, get a second lane open. Once movement has stopped, they’ll be able to pave the road.
Carpenterville Highway remains usable as a detour for most vehicles and small trucks.
ODOT said they’ve had an issue with people trying to enter the work zone to look at the slide. The agency is asking people to stay away from the work zone as it’s a safety hazard and they are getting in the way of workers.