FOTAs drops the capital ‘S’ in its name to become Friends of the Animals

PHOENIX, Ore.- FOTAs has dropped the capital ‘S’ in its name to become Friends of the Animals.

Formerly known as Friends of the Animal Shelter, FOTAs, now with a lowercase ‘s’, is branching away from their work with the Jackson County Animal Shelter to have a greater impact on strays in the community. They say they plan to support adoption events, add to their foster network, and increase availability for spay-neuter services.

While they are growing as a larger regional group, they still plan on working closely with Jackson County Animal Shelter. Jackson County Health & Human Services told us an office is still available as a touch down space for volunteers.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.