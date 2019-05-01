CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC News) – Investigators say University of North Carolina Charlotte student Riley Howell gave his own life to save others when a gunman opened fire on the school’s campus Tuesday.
Howell rushed toward the gunman as he fired, sustaining fatal wounds, but allowing campus more time to disarm him.
“He gave his life in the process, but his sacrifice saved lives,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday.
Suspect Trystan Terrell was taken into custody and seemingly confessed as he was taken into police headquarters, shouting “I shot the guy, I shot the guy!”
Two students, Howell and Ellis Parker, were killed in the shooting. Four others were wounded.
