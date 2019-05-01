Venezuela crisis continues

CARACAS, Venezuela – It was another day of unrest Wednesday in Venezuela’s political crisis.
Government troops used tear gas to disperse protesters opposed to President Nicolas Maduro.
Pro and anti-Maduro demonstrations were held in the country as opposition leader Juan Guaido called on members of the military to defect and join his rebellion.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and Russia are trading accusations over foreign interference in the crisis.
For the second day in a row, opponents of the Maduro regime clashed with security forces outside a military base.
Demonstrators demanded the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro and the regime that has led the country’s economy into collapse.
Other Maduro opponents gathered to hear opposition leader Juan Guaido call for a military and popular revolt. It’s a critical test of whether he can pressure Maduro to go.
Maduro supporters also rallied. The head of his Socialist Party said the armed forces stand united behind Maduro. So far, only a few troops appear to have defected.
Maduro retains the support of allies like Russia, China, and Cuba.
The Trump administration called for his ouster and for his allies to back off.
The Pentagon Wednesday delivered a message to Venezuela’s military.
Commander of U.S. Southern Command Admiral Craig Faller said, “Cuba and Russia have invaded your country and disgraced your sovereignty. You have a chance to do the right thing and
alleviate the suffering of your people and your families.”
Russia’s foreign minister accused the U.S. of trying to stage a coup in Venezuela, a claim National Security Advisor John Bolton denied but added President Trump is following events closely.
“The president’s been clear and precise on this point, all options are open,” Bolton stated. “We want a peaceful transfer of power, but we’re not going to see Guaido mistreated by this regime.”
Guaido is recognized as the country’s legitimate president by the U.S. and dozens of other nations. But on the streets of Venezuela, he will need more than that to be in charge.