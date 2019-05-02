Wanted man arrested after chase through Coos Bay Walmart

COOS BAY, Ore. – The suspect who led police on a chase where a K9 was injured is now behind bars.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on Easter Eve, K9 Odin was called upon to track down a man who ran from deputies, 29-year-old Devin Jon Wilson.
While working to track down Wilson, K9 Odin came across a porcupine and was hit with numerous quills, some implanting near his left eye.
Deputies immediately stopped tracking Wilson and took Odin to a veterinary hospital where he was sedated while doctors worked to remove the quills.
By Easter, Odin was recovering at home. Wilson remained on the run.
The Coos Bay Police Department said on May 5, Wilson was spotted at the Coos Bay Walmart.
When police arrived at the scene, Wilson ran through the store. He left the building with officers right behind him and fled into a parking lot, ending up in brush next to Southwestern Oregon Community College.
An officer went around the thicket and intercepted Wilson as he came out. He was arrested at the scene.
“Due to Wilson’s action, he is additionally being charged with the crimes of escape in the third degree, interfering with the police and disorderly conduct in the second degree,” police said.