Historic building up for sale in Cave Junction

“I think it’s a pretty bad idea.”
The County Building in Cave Junction is home to many purposes.
Public meetings, church groups, and a senior meal program all use the 50 year old landmark structure.
But Josephine County is looking to sell it.
“I think it’s really sad. This is the only building that’s central and big enough for any of the organizations in our area that want to have a meeting.” said one resident, Jennie Reed.
Josephine County Commissioners think selling the building could help stimulate the economy in Cave Junction, and return the property to the tax rolls.
But some residents in the area disagree.
“I’m not certain what would come in to help the community thrive. If a private industry buys this building then how does the community profit from it?” said Reed.
Right now the building is separated into thirteen private offices, and has a large, open multi-purpose room.
A room that John Reed thinks is necessary for the community.
“There’s a lot of meetings that get held here. If they sell it, where are we gonna go?” said Reed.
His wife, Jennie agrees.
Without the ability to use the room, things like the senior meal program would have no where else to go, and their church group would have to find a new space.
“We have our own garden clubs, we have our own little food groups, we have our own little, every organization that we have no longer has a place to meet.” said Reed.
And they doubt a potential new owner will let the the community continue to maximize on the space.
“Who’s gonna buy a building and let the old owners dictate what you use it for?” said Reed.
While there are doubts, they say there’s still hope for a good outcome.
“I think if it it’s being sold to a, I’ll say a community minded person then maybe there could still be a chance.”