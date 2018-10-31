“Hometown hero” returns to the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – The public is invited to witness the return of a “hometown hero” to the Rogue Valley.
Medford native and senior airman Justin “JD” Day was injured by an improvised explosive device while he was serving in Afghanistan on July 11, 2018. He lost his right leg above the knee and his hands were injured to the point where they required partial amputations.
Thursday, November 1 is the first time JD has been able to come home for a visit since the explosion. His family is inviting the community to share in his homecoming at two separate locations.
At about 3:00 p.m. you’re encouraged to gather at the baggage claim area and the second-floor outer deck of the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport. JD and his wife should land at about 3:24 p.m.
At 3:55 p.m., the Central Point Police Department will escort JD and his family to Don Jones Memorial Park where everyone is invited to attend an informal reception.
You can read more about JD and his service with the U.S. Air Force here: https://www.gofundme.com/5sxpgu0