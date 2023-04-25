Homicide suspect Michael Wayne Ray faces judge

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The homicide suspect who was on the run last week in rural Jacksonville faced a judge for the first time Monday.

Michael Wayne Ray was found and arrested at the scene of the crime on Saturday.

Monday, he faced a judge for his arraignment.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that they learned Saturday morning that the suspect might be hiding in the house where the original crime occurred.

When police responded to the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road, they said that there was a brief standoff lasting a couple of hours.

One woman, described as an “involved party” by police, was taken into custody from the house for her own protection to avoid a hostage situation, according to police.

JCSO said that a swat team had to breach the home, but Ray was taken into custody shortly after without incident.

JCSO said that they are happy with how well multiple agencies were able to work together on this case.

“It just goes to show you that here locally, in Jackson County and the Rogue Valley, that we have law enforcement agencies that are willing and able to work together and with public safety as priority number one,” JCSO Public information Officer Aaron Lewis said.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Jason Marc Kinney of Jacksonville.

JCSO said that Kinney was killed early Thursday morning.

Ray’s appearance in court was brief Monday.

The court entered a not-guilty plea for him.

He is scheduled for a preliminary trial next week.

