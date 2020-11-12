Home
Honor Flights postponed through Feb. 2021

MEDFORD, Ore.– Honor Flights provides veterans a free trip to see the memorial sites in their honor in Washington D.C.. This year, due to the pandemic, no flights were able to take off.

The flight director of Honor Flight of Oregon, Terry Haines said all flights have been postponed through the end of February 2021. He said they have to protect their veterans, especially those who fought in World War II. Haines said most of them are 90 to 100-years-old, so they’re at high risk for COVID-19. Due to their age, getting them on an honor flight sooner, rather than later is a priority.

“We definitely want to get this thing going again. As soon as we get the go-ahead, we’ll have another flight or two next year,” said Haines.

He said they hope to plan a flight for next May.

